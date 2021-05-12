Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for WW International, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a research note issued on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WW. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

NASDAQ:WW opened at $36.72 on Monday. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $38.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in WW International by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,724,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,088,000 after buying an additional 768,560 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WW International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,813 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other WW International news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 184,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $6,471,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,000,753.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179. 12.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

