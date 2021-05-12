Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Euronav NV’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EURN)

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Euronav in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EURN. HC Wainwright started coverage on Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, ING Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of EURN opened at $9.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,008,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Euronav’s payout ratio is currently 14.55%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

