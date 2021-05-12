Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CyrusOne (CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/6/2021 – CyrusOne had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

4/30/2021 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

4/30/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $92.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

4/26/2021 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/21/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “

3/19/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

CONE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.74. 7,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,939. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47.

Get CyrusOne Inc alerts:

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.