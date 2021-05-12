Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CyrusOne (CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/6/2021 – CyrusOne had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.
- 4/30/2021 – CyrusOne was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 4/30/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $92.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “
- 4/26/2021 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 4/21/2021 – CyrusOne had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $72.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/16/2021 – CyrusOne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CyrusOne Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing enterprise data centre colocation, engineering facilities with the highest power redundancy (2N architecture) and power-density infrastructure services in the United States, Europe, and Asia. CyrusOne Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, United States. “
- 3/19/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – CyrusOne is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.
CONE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.74. 7,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,939. CyrusOne Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $110,967,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CyrusOne by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,699,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,596 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after buying an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CyrusOne by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,224,000 after purchasing an additional 846,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
