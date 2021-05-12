Residential Secure Income plc (RESI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on June 11th

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) announced a dividend on Monday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Residential Secure Income stock opened at GBX 96.85 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.09. Residential Secure Income has a 1-year low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.40 ($1.29). The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33. The company has a market cap of £165.52 million and a PE ratio of 22.51.

In related news, insider Robert Blackburn Gray acquired 48,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £45,194.28 ($59,046.62).

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

Read More: EV Stocks

Dividend History for Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI)

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit