Residential Secure Income plc (RESI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on June 11th

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI) announced a dividend on Monday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Residential Secure Income stock opened at GBX 96.85 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.09. Residential Secure Income has a 1-year low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 98.40 ($1.29). The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.33. The company has a market cap of £165.52 million and a PE ratio of 22.51.

Get Residential Secure Income alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Blackburn Gray acquired 48,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, for a total transaction of £45,194.28 ($59,046.62).

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Residential Secure Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Residential Secure Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.