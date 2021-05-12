Retirement Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1,793.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Excalibur Management Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.83. The company had a trading volume of 672,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,166,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.92. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.04 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

