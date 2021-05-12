Retirement Group LLC Buys 127 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BYND. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BYND traded down $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 93,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of -243.64 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.12.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,728,444.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,290,022 in the last ninety days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

