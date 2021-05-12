Retirement Group LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

SCHB stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.00. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $64.93 and a twelve month high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

