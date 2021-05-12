Retirement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,382 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

ARKK traded down $3.43 on Wednesday, hitting $102.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,695,687. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

