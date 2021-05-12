Retirement Group LLC Takes $648,000 Position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,499,000. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $701,000.

Get Global X US Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,828 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.45. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X US Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.