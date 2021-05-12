Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.17, but opened at $10.76. Revlon shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 1,250 shares.
The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.20 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a market capitalization of $528.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07.
Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)
Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.
Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.