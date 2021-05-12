Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

RIGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $547.93 million, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.48. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average is $3.54.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. On average, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

