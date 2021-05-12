Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Down 8.4%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 365,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,029,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

RIOT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

