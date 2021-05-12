Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Shares Down 8.4%

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) shares dropped 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.83 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 365,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 28,029,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.87.

RIOT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Riot Blockchain from $28.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Get Riot Blockchain alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.48 and a beta of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 51.38% and a negative net margin of 250.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Riot Blockchain, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Riot Blockchain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riot Blockchain by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riot Blockchain Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIOT)

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Riot Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riot Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.