RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 4,400 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total value of $103,752.00.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,600 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $80,424.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,325 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $73,781.75.

NYSEARCA RFM opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000.

