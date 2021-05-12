Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Has $13.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.83. The company had a trading volume of 617,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,038. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $388.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.71 and its 200-day moving average is $350.88.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

