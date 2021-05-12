Rivetz (RVT) Price Reaches $0.0258 on Major Exchanges

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $676,780.16 and $921.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rivetz has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Rivetz coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rivetz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00084331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00018884 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00068104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.50 or 0.00953491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00110354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00062722 BTC.

Rivetz Profile

Rivetz is a coin. It launched on August 9th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 coins. Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rivetz is rivetz.com . The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz

According to CryptoCompare, “Rivetz works through the Trusted Execution Environment: a private hardware “vault” on your phone that is completely independent from the operating system. Inside of this vault, everything is isolated – so no apps or software or operating system can see what’s inside. This is where Rivetz works to securely manage your secrets, your passwords, keys, and other private information. RvT Tokens power Rivetz: RvT is an Ethereum-based token that works with the blockchain to cryptographically prove that the vault in your phone is secure, all the way from the manufacturer to your pocket. The RvT blockchain can perform a health check, verifying that your vault’s integrity is intact, and that transactions you send are exactly the ones you intended. “

Buying and Selling Rivetz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rivetz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rivetz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rivetz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.