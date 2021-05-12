RM (LON:RM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $225.49

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

RM plc (LON:RM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 225.49 ($2.95) and traded as high as GBX 230.05 ($3.01). RM shares last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00), with a volume of 717,418 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 225.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £192.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77.

In other RM news, insider Neil Martin sold 24,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £52,627.70 ($68,758.43).

About RM (LON:RM)

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Results, and RM Education. The RM Resources division provides curriculum and education resources for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

