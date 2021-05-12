Robeco Schweiz AG Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,899 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Xylem were worth $33,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Xylem by 14.3% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 29,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter worth $205,000. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.7% during the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 124,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 1,435 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $173,003.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,772 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.31.

Shares of Xylem stock traded down $3.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,687. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 83.58, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

