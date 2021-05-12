Robeco Schweiz AG Decreases Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Robeco Schweiz AG trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Waters were worth $56,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,148,162,000 after buying an additional 62,028 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its stake in Waters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,091,081,000 after purchasing an additional 117,807 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waters by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 952,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,700,000 after purchasing an additional 187,823 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Waters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 627,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,944 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 594,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded down $7.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.60. 6,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,252. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $171.38 and a 52 week high of $320.39. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.79.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WAT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.56.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

