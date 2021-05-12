Robeco Schweiz AG Has $64.99 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,735 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,535 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Danaher were worth $64,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,729 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.20. The stock had a trading volume of 36,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,228. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.88. The company has a market capitalization of $179.89 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $155.61 and a twelve month high of $261.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

