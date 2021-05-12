Robeco Schweiz AG Increases Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,211 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned about 1.17% of Federal Signal worth $27,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of Federal Signal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $4,305,138.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of FSS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $42.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.46. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $24.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Federal Signal’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 20.11%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.