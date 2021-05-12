Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 18,033 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 996,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,033 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.9% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $126,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 39.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, hitting $129.45. 9,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,617. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.10 and its 200 day moving average is $121.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.72 and a 1-year high of $137.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.03.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

