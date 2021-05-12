Robeco Schweiz AG Raises Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 115.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.41% of Owens Corning worth $39,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.24.

Shares of OC stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.51. 11,341 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,726. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $36.18 and a 1-year high of $109.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

