Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The company’s revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RBLX stock opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $83.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.98.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

