Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 53891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,475,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit