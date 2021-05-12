Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $18.50. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rocket Companies traded as low as $17.24 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 53891 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $5,475,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 28.59, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (NYSE:RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.