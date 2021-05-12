Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) – Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Rogers Sugar in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Sugar’s FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities cut shares of Rogers Sugar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$584.98 million and a P/E ratio of 17.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.43. Rogers Sugar has a 12-month low of C$4.50 and a 12-month high of C$5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

