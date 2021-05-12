Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $610.55 Million

Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will announce $610.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $605.00 million and the highest is $616.10 million. Rollins reported sales of $553.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rollins has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

