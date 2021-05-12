Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.36

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.36 and last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 137533 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROOT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Root from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 213,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $2,355,710.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROOT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,213,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $1,026,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000.

Root Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

