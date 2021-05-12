Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Rating Upgraded by OTR Global

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

ROST has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.32.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 153.72, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average of $116.77.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $411,742.50. Insiders sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 136,668 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,715 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 23.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,267 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

