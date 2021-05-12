Royal Bank of Canada Increases First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target to $21.00

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from $18.65 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.70.

OTCMKTS:FCXXF opened at $14.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.08. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $14.99.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

