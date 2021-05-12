Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €10.00 Price Target for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOAN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.84 ($12.75).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €10.60 ($12.47) on Tuesday. E.On has a 52-week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 52-week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.18.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

