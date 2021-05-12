RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) received a €57.00 ($67.06) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTL. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of RTL Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.30 ($65.06) price objective on shares of RTL Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €52.85 ($62.18).

RTL Group has a 12-month low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 12-month high of €76.02 ($89.44).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

