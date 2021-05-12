RumbleON (RMBL) to Release Earnings on Monday

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 353.94%. On average, analysts expect RumbleON to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RumbleON alerts:

RMBL stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $83.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.10. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $64.13.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

In other RumbleON news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.34 per share, for a total transaction of $57,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,529.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.