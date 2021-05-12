Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Raised to $135.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.50.

RYAAY stock opened at $117.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.73. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $121.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

