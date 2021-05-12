SafeCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $971.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 138.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $5.32 million and approximately $971.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,272.34 or 1.00337146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00046224 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $827.84 or 0.01476094 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00734631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.51 or 0.00393189 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00222548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00011095 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006606 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.