Safestore’s (SAFE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Safestore (LON:SAFE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 810 ($10.58) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 835 ($10.91).

SAFE stock opened at GBX 905 ($11.82) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 10.80. Safestore has a twelve month low of GBX 619 ($8.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 965 ($12.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 826.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 801.40.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

