Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.88

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.88 and last traded at $87.32, with a volume of 71162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.99.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.28. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 1,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $95,030.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,466.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $347,150 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

