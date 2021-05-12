Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 16,310 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8,721.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,310 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,628 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 30,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $4,282,308.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 509,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,295,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,392,494. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $172.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.44 and a 200-day moving average of $127.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.50 and a 52-week high of $140.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.35.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.