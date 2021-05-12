Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,231.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1,948.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Susquehanna upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

