Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 67,987 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $99.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

