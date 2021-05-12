Sandy Spring Bank Has $3.93 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,139,736,000 after buying an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Union Pacific by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,788,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $372,308,000 after buying an additional 622,137 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,502,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Union Pacific by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,103,003,000 after buying an additional 509,251 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNP opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $147.05 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

