Sandy Spring Bank Purchases 253 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

