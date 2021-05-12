Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.88.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 40.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.