Savant Capital LLC Buys 310 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.18. 286,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,563,070. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

