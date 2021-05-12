Savant Capital LLC Buys 61,633 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 43.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,633 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Savant Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $355,818,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after buying an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,560,000.

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.22. 37,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,439,344. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

