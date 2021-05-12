Savant Capital LLC Has $2.79 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 8,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,058. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $47.97 and a 12 month high of $108.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

