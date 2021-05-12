Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,754 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $7,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after buying an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after buying an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after buying an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after buying an additional 1,317,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 375,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,297,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.98 and a 200 day moving average of $134.47. The company has a market cap of $334.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,282,873 shares of company stock valued at $306,539,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

