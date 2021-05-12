Savant Capital LLC Sells 1,956 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after acquiring an additional 42,246,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.20. 390,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,792,777. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.56 and a 200 day moving average of $51.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.