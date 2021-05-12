Savant Capital LLC Sells 29 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total transaction of $2,848,280.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $82,507,816 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded down $72.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,236.51. 46,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,252.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,323.91 and a 1-year high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

