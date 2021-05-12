Savaria (TSE:SIS) Upgraded by National Bankshares to “Outperform”

Savaria (TSE:SIS) was upgraded by investment analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$20.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$20.00. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIS. Scotiabank raised their target price on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Savaria to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Savaria stock traded up C$0.82 on Wednesday, hitting C$18.60. 395,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,497. Savaria has a 1-year low of C$11.60 and a 1-year high of C$19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.08.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$92.21 million. Research analysts forecast that Savaria will post 0.8799999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.83, for a total value of C$445,747.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,228,737.50. Also, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,368,750. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,370.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

