Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schaeffler AG engages as a supplier to the automotive and industrial sectors. It provides rolling bearing and plain bearing solutions and linear and direct drive technology. The company’s operating segment consists of Automotive and Industrial segments. Automotive segment provides product and service business with customers in the automotive sector. Industrial segment offers product and service business with manufacturers of investment goods. Schaeffler AG is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.75.

OTCMKTS:SCFLF opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.06. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Schaeffler had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. Research analysts forecast that Schaeffler will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

